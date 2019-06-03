Alabama under Burn Ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The threat of wildfires remains a problem for Alabama going even with this week’s promise of rain.
The Alabama Forestry Commission reports that there have been 1200 acres of fires over the last 30 days. Eight on Monday alone.
“So there has been little rain recently. Dry conditions. The chance of a small brush fire turning into larger brush fires definitely increases,” Capt Scott Ferrell with the Vestavia Hills Fire Dept. said.
Alabama is under a burn ban from May to October. You need a permit to burn debris.
“It doesn’t take much. A cigarette somebody throwing it out. The winds of the cars going by to turn it into something larger,” Ferrell said.
Burning without a permit could lead to to a Class B misdemeanor and a $3,000 fine. Authorities are hoping rain improves conditions across the state, but the threat could still remain.
