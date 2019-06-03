What Alabama lawmakers did, did not accomplish this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session Friday after several long nights and intense debates.
Lawmakers passed bills including abortion, the gas tax and medical marijuana. Republican leaders called this one of the most difficult yet productive sessions they have ever had.
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he would rate the session between a B plus to an A minus.
“I think it’s the most productive sessions we’ve had in the legislature since I’ve been here," Marsh said.
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Madison County, praised lawmakers for the work they accomplished this session, especially with the slew of new House members.
“We addressed some tough issues. We didn’t turn our back. Members in this chamber made some tough votes this year,” McCutcheon said.
Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said the Democratic party still wanted medicaid expansion conversations and stood adamantly against the abortion ban. He rated the session a B minus letter grade.
“I think the abortion bill dropped it to an A to a B minus just by itself," Singleton said.
Political Reporter Lydia Nusbaum wraps up the legislative session in a video below:
GAS TAX
We haven’t heard the words “gas tax” in a while since lawmakers have been busy passing other legislation. But the gas tax increase signed into law after a special session is difficult to forget because it affects anyone filling their gas at the pump.
Through a large bipartisan effort, the governor signed into law a 10-cent state gas tax increase that would phase in over three years.
“I think the gasoline tax was warranted. I stand by that. I think it’s going to be great economic development for our state going forward,” Marsh said.
The money is aimed to go toward roads, bridges and the Port of Mobile. The gas tax has not been raised since 1993 and goes into effect Sept. 1.
ABORTION
The country’s eyes were on Alabama as the state passed the strictest abortion ban in the country. Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the Human Life Protection Act. It makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless the mother’s health is in danger.
The bill sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, had said from the start that the intent was to let the law face legal challenges and overturn Roe v. Wade. The current law does not include exceptions for rape and incest.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
What began as a bill to legalize medical marijuana for people with certain conditions was watered down to a bill creating a study commission as it went through the legislative process.
The state legislature passed a bill creating a commission that would recommend legislation for 2020 on implementing medical marijuana.
The original bill legalizing medical marijuana for some had cleared the senate, but by the time it got to the House Health committee, it’s original intent went up in smoke.
PRISONS
The U.S. Department of Justice released an incriminating report in April outlining the horrors inside of Alabama Department of Corrections male prisons.
The DOJ has threatened to sue the state alleging the prisons are violating the cruel and unusual punishment clause in the constitution. The prisons are egregiously understaffed and overcrowded.
The state legislature passed a bill giving some correctional officers a 2% pay raise and a bonus. Leaders say this will
But more work needs to be done. State lawmakers said the legislative session did not give lawmakers enough time to address the problems. Senate Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward had said lawmakers are working on sentencing reform, prison construction, staffing issues and other matters.
Some lawmakers are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session, which we could expect later in the fall.
LOTTERY
Once again we saw a lottery proposal with some people’s hopes set on having the chance to hit the jackpot. There were two lottery proposals in 2019 with both not making it through.
“I wish I could have gotten to the people, the voters of this state, the opportunity to vote on a state lottery,” Marsh said.
Majority of lawmakers echoed that they wanted to give people the chance to vote on a lottery. But the type of lottery? Where does the money go? Are the Poarch Band of Creek Indians getting a monopoly?
Those were the questions that ultimately divided the legislature and led the proposal to it’s doom. A paper-based lottery proposal cleared the Senate with not even one vote to spare. The proposal landing in front of the House would have sent 75% of the money to the general fund with 25% of the money to education.
“I think it was a bad lottery bill,” Singleton said.
The House was not able to receive the votes to send the lottery to the people for a vote.