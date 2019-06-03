Police: Man left children in hot car in Northwoods Mall parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man has been charged after leaving two children in a car in the Northwoods Mall parking lot.
Brian Andron Brown, 28, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. According to jail records, he was given a $10,000 bond which was posted.
Officers responded to the parking lot around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a 2-year-old and 4-year-old inside the car. North Charleston fire department and two mall security guards were already at the scene standing near Brown’s Chevy Tahoe.
Brown told officers his kids were sleeping and he didn’t want to wake them so he left the car running with the doors locked and went into the mall to buy clothes for a birthday party, according to the incident report.
The report stated the outdoor temperature as 90 degrees at the time.
Mall security received a call about the kids in the car at 1:15 p.m., the vehicle was found at 1:20 p.m. and the fire department was on scene by 1:36 p.m. and Brown returned to his truck a short time later, the report stated.
According to the incident report, Brown had two bags from Kids Footlocker and one bag from the store “Manhattan” when he returned to the car.
