New car wash coming to Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A new business is on it’s way to Moulton!
A new car wash is under construction right now, and it’s expected bring in a few jobs to the city.
Our partners at the Decatur Daily tell us the car wash is being built near the Walmart Shopping Center complex.
It’s set to be able to wash 100 cars an hour! A city official says this is a good sign for new business possibilities in Moulton.
