Mild evening ahead with soaking rain by late week

A major pattern change is coming by Wednesday as the big ridge of high pressure parked over the Southeast finally starts to break down. Ample moisture will begin to stream into the Tennessee Valley and multiple disturbance will bring daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most widespread rainfall will move in by Thursday evening and will linger through Saturday. We are a little more concerned with the potential for some damaging winds and significant lightning on Friday. These would be our typical summer time storms with the potential for microburst type damaging winds. Some locations can see between 2” to 4”+ of rainfall by Saturday, localized flooding will be a concern. Due to this threat of strong storms and flooding, we are going with a FIRST ALERT. Continue to check back for the latest.