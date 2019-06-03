Madison Cross Roads Community Center Grand Opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We took a tour of the new community center just off Pulaski Pike.
The new community center will be open every day of the week except for Sunday. It's going to open early in the mornings and it will stay open late at night to give you plenty of time to come down here and have some fun.
“People can come play basketball, we also have volleyball courts we can set up and there’s a new sport to me called pickle ball and we’ll have pickle ball courts we’re trying to see what the community’s response is to those,” said Phil Vandiver.
Above the basketball courts there’s also a walking trial you can use and if you’re looking to pick up the pace you can sign up for line dancing classes.
“Line dance is open to everybody, beginners to advanced and we’d love to have you come out and have a good time. It’s a beautiful facility, we’re excited about being able to be here,” said instructor Lisa Brown.
It’s free for you to use this new community center in Toney, but some of the classes and events will cost a little money.
“It cost $2 per class and everyone is welcome, it doesn’t matter the age,” said Brown.
“This is a county building and we feel like county people ought to be able to use it without having to pay. Now we may charge minimal fees like a dollar if you want to play basketball because some of the things we do wear out our facility, you wear out basketballs and we try to keep good facilities,” said Vandiver.
The community center cost $4 million to build and it has 32,000 square feet of usable space.
Here are the hours for the community center: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 7am-9pm. Wednesday 7am-7pm. Saturday 8:30-5pm.
