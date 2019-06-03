Jefferson Davis’s birthday is a state holiday in AL: Here’s what’s open, what’s closed today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate states from 1861-1865, was born on June 3, 1808.
The state of Alabama marks the occasion every year with an official state holiday.
The first Monday in June is celebrated as Jefferson Davis’ birthday in the state.
This year, the official holiday falls on Davis’ actual birthday.
The state holiday means some offices and agencies will be closed June 4.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed:
Alabama state offices - closed
Alabama state courts - closed
Car tag offices - Open in some counties, closed in others where Davis' birthday is observed.
U.S. Post Office - normal operations
Banks - open
City and county offices - Most are open
The White House of the Confederacy in Montgomery - Closed June 3-5.
Alabama is the last state to have a legal holiday set aside solely to commemorate the birth of Davis. Mississippi marks Davis’ birthday but includes it in the Memorial Day celebration. In Texas, Davis’ birthday is part of “Confederate Heroes Day” while other Southern states, including Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, have a holiday for Davis on the books but do not give employees a day off.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.