Important ingredients to look for in your sunscreen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Especially this time of year, when you go to buy sunscreen there are a lot of options to choose from.
Dr. Greg Bourgeois with Birmingham Dermatology says it’s very important to pay attention to the SPF and to make sure you are buying broad spectrum sunscreen.
But there are some other key ingredients you want to make sure your sunscreen has that you will find listed on the back of the bottle.
“We usually recommend those sunscreens that contain physical blocking agents. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide - those tend to be safe on any type of skin. In fact, the FDA recently gave a stamp of approval to those ingredients,” said Dr. Bourgeois.
Some dermatologists say that while buying spray might seem easier to apply, sometimes more of the product ends up in the air than on your body.
So unless you make sure you’re covered, lotion sunscreen might be the better option.
