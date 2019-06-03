Huntsville named 4th best city in the U.S. for career opportunities by SmartAsset.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a job, you should travel north.
North Alabama that is.
SmartAssett.com just released its fifth annual list of top 25 cities for career opportunities in the United States.
The rankings are calculated with information sourced from seven different categories: unemployment rates, change in total employment, median income, income growth over time, annual housing costs, the number of career counselors and the number of higher education teachers.
Smaller to medium-sized cities tended to rank higher on the list than larger cities like New York and Los Angeles, due to the high cost of living in those areas.
Two Utah cities crowned the top of the list. Earning the number one spot was Provo, Utah, followed by Logan, Utah.
Huntsville captured the number four spot on the list, only behind the two Utah locations and College Station, Texas.
“Huntsville, Alabama has annual housing costs of just $9,768, the third-lowest in the top 10 of our study. It also has the fourth-highest income growth with time, at 47.99 percent, and ranks 12th for this metric in our study as a whole,” Smart Asset reported.
Huntsville was the only Alabama city to make the list.
Here’s the list of top 25 places in the U.S. for career opportunities:
1. Provo, Utah
2. Logan, Utah
3. College Station, Texas
4. Huntsville, Alabama
5. Boulder, Colorado
6. Springfield, Massachusetts
7. Ames, Iowa
8. Tallahassee, Florida
9. Fort Collins, Colorado
10. Springfield, Missouri
11. Spartanburg, South Carolina
12. Ithaca, New York
13. Sioux City, Iowa
14. Greeley, Colorado
15. Syracuse, New York
16. Austin, Texas
17. Salt Lake City, Utah
18. Green Bay Wisconsin
19. Fayetteville, Arkansas
20. Des Moines, Iowa
21. Odessa, Texas
22. Pocatello, Idaho
23. Gainesville, Florida
24. Boise, Idaho
25. Trenton, NJ
