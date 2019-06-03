Feeding Program makes sure children in the Tennessee Valley don’t go hungry this summer.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The feeding program started this week here in the shoals.
The program is giving children and teenagers a safe place to go to for a free meal.
There are hundreds of sites around the valley offering free meals to children.
Almost 2-million lunches were served last year in June alone.
That means thousands of kids depend on the meals to make it through the summer.
The feeding program ends on August 3rd.
You can text the word FOOD to 877-877 and a list of meal pick up locations will pop up with locations where children can get a free meal.