Dry & seasonable today | Late week rainfall moves in

Happy Monday! After a long stretch of drier weather for the second half of May, the dry spell comes to an end later this week.
Today is looking like the nicest day of the week with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s and there are some areas of patchy fog. Otherwise we are just dealing with clear skies and that will be the case all day long. Today and tomorrow look to stay mainly dry with sunshine. Temperatures today will be seasonable into the mid-80s with low humidity. Wind from the north today will keep the humidity low, but as we move into Tuesday it shifts to the south which brings in changes for later in the week.
Rain chances will ramp up as we move into the middle of the week with the best chances Thursday through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, but the heaviest rainfall will be between Thursday and Sunday. It does look like we will see some nice, soaking rainfall over the next 7 days with some spots having the potential to see 2 to 3 inches by next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
