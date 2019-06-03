Dry & seasonable today | Late week rainfall moves in

Today is looking like the nicest day of the week with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 60s and there are some areas of patchy fog. Otherwise we are just dealing with clear skies and that will be the case all day long. Today and tomorrow look to stay mainly dry with sunshine. Temperatures today will be seasonable into the mid-80s with low humidity. Wind from the north today will keep the humidity low, but as we move into Tuesday it shifts to the south which brings in changes for later in the week.