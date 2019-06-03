Decatur officials weighing all options to beef up security at Point Mallard

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The man wanted in a shooting that wounded two people during a packed event at Point Mallard Park is in custody.
Caleb D'Vante Long, also known as Caleb Langford,” surrendered at the Morgan County Jail on Monday on two warrants for assault.
In the wake of the scary incident, many asked if any changes are going to be made to tighten security and Decatur officials say steps are being taken.
Mayor Tab Bowling and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake spoke to the media Monday morning, outlining the work that’s being done to address concerns and ensure safety.
“We did have an incident. The police right now are investigating that incident. We, as a city, the Parks and Recreation, Decatur Police and the Mayor’s Office are evaluating all the information. We are going to look at everything on the table to see what we need to do in the future,” Lake said.
Over at Point Mallard Park, it was business as usual on Monday. Lots of families were enjoying some fun in the sun today, including Heather from Tennessee.
“I didn’t have any concerns at all. My kids are here with me. We’re having a good time and we’re getting ready to go back in,” she said.
It is exactly what Decatur officials want to preserve-a good time for everyone. On Saturday night, at the Splash into Summer event, two people were shot near the wave pool, sparking fear and panic in the crowd.
The two victims were treated for minor injuries and were released from the hospital.
In a tweet, Decatur police stated that the shooting involved “acquaintances."
Mayor Bowling dispelled rumors on social media that the Aquatic Center was over capacity. Between 4500-5500 people were expected for the event and 5269 people were in attendance.
There were also claims that the facility was understaffed, but officials say they had 75 employees working- a full staff- and there were seven police officers stationed throughout the venue. It was the same staffing that was in place for Memorial Day weekend.
Around 8:30 p.m., the decision was made to close the entrances. Several people tried to climb fences at the park and staff members were placed along the fence to keep that from happening.
Mayor Bowling added: “We’re working with our Point Mallard leadership team and collaborating with our police department and reevaluating security measures at the park to ensure that we have the safest family entertainment in North Alabama. The park has served this area well for years since the late 60s, early 70s and it will continue to do that. We had an isolated incident where someone came in and just had poor behavior.”
Rumors of other injuries, including someone getting run over as everyone fled the area, were also addressed. A woman with a defibrillator outside the water park was transported to the hospital and someone was treated for seizures before the shooting.
The mayor said it was disappointing that the actions of a few people ruined the night for so many others who just wanted to have a good time.
“It’s a family park, for family entertainment,” Bowling stated. “Society has changed. Who would ever have thought that an event like that Saturday night would have resulted in something of that nature, but it did.”
Lake assured the public that city leaders are listening and taking in all of the feedback they’re getting and working to determine what changes need to be make, like metal detectors.
“We’re going to have conversations as far as what we need to do. Do we need to start checking bags? Do we need to start having clear bags? There are many, many options out there,” he explained.
Lake says state law does not allow the prohibition of firearms at the park. He is working with the city’s legal department to evaluate that.
“Everything is on the table. We need to look at that and see what rights we have. That will be one of the things we talk about,” he said.
Counseling is being offered for the 75 employees who were working on Saturday night.
“Being in a shooting environment is not something that we are accustomed to. So we, the city, will provide employee assistance, counseling, to those who were involved that night. That will be done in a group setting and it’s being scheduled now,” Mayor Bowling said.
Until any changes are implemented at Point Mallard, there’s going to be a bigger presence of Decatur police officers. On Monday, there were twice as many officers at the park as there would be on a normal day.
“It’s our job to take the information that we got from this weekend and to listen to people and what they’re telling us and to put things in place to make sure that it’s the safest place. That’s on us and we take that responsibility. We’re going to do what we need to do to take care of this,” Lake stressed.
