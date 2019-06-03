Decatur City Council set to vote on new trash ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A vote by the Decatur City Council could mean less trash and debris on the roads.
Our partners at the Decatur Daily tell us the council is expected to vote on that ordinance on Monday.
It would increase the amount of trash the city picks up, puts fines on contractors for leaving trash for the city to pick up, and set dumpster sizes for businesses.
The city council has been looking at this issue since January.
Read more on the trash ordinance at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.