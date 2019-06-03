Counselors helping Alabama A&M students following students drowning at Desoto Falls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M family is mourning the loss of a student. 20 year old Franklin Banks drowned at DeSoto State Park Friday night.
The university's Health and Counseling Services Center are open for students looking for someone to talk too.
The director of the center posted information about Franklin Banks shocking death and it received more than 100 comments. There are a lot of students on campus and the director knew Franklin.
"He just had that live personality. He had a personality that you gravitated towards and you can tell just by the outpouring of love and support that came on Facebook and Instagram. He had an impact on students and this loss is going to be felt for a very long time on campus," said Director Micah Griffin.
Some of Banks former teachers and childhood friends reached out on Facebook to let the Alabama A&M community how much he meant to them. Maggie Morrissette wrote saying she knew Franklin ever since he was in kindergarten.
“The response was amazing and I think it really spoke to the impact that Franklin had on people living and the role he played on campus,” said Griffin.
If you’re a student at the university and knew Franklin, or if you want someone to talk to, the Student Health and Counseling Service Center is open for you.
“We’re here for students if they decide to come today, tomorrow, next week, next month, even when the school year starts back up and everybody is back on campus, when it might set in for some of these students we’ll be here to support them. A lot of times when you don’t express how you’re feeling those things can bottle up and it can be displayed in a wide array of things, sometimes positive, sometimes negative outlets, so it’s really important whatever you’re feeling to talk about it,” said Griffin.
Franklin’s viewing will be taking place this Wednesday, 5pm to 7 pm and his service will be Thursday at 3pm. Both events will be taking place at Bethel Baptist Church in Monroeville.
