Concerts in the Park begin this Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks & Recreation present the 2019 Concerts in the Park season.
Concerts in the Park will be held every Monday evening, June 3rd – August 5th, showcasing a mix of musical genres.
The Concerts are held from 6:30 – 8:30pm in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park on the Huntsville of Museum of Art outdoor stage and are FREE to the public. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and leashed pets are welcome. Picnics are welcome at Concerts in the Park, but local food trucks and vendors will be on site.
June 3 – The Beasley Brothers & Juice(popular covers from the 60s to today / party band dance music)
June 10 – LaFrancis Vibes & DMR Soul (alternative R&B / R&B, Soul)
June 17 – Lana White & Mike Ball & the Madison Mountaintop Band (soft rock / bluegrass)
June 24 – Armed Forces Week Concert with the Ft. Benning MCOE Band
July 1 – Wilbert Maldonado Rivera, a special cultural exchange concert ft. authentic Puerto Rican Folk music
July 8 – Bacchuneers & Winslow Davis Ensemble(New Orleans jazz / electric jazz-fusion violin)
July 15 – Big Daddy Kingfish & JED Eye (a night of 60’s music in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing)
July 22 – Tres Locos & Dirt Circus (rock)
July 29 – Wanda Wesolowski & Alan Little (singer-songwriters)
August 5 – Unorthodocs & Milltowne (80’s rock / country and Americana)
Badd Newz BBQ
In the Bun
Golden Years Diner
Pearl Asian Cuisine
The Piled High Grill
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Iceworks Shaved Ice
Piper & Leaf Tea Co
Suzy’s Pops
Yum Yum’s Gourmet Popcorn
Handicap parking will be available in the Huntsville Museum of Art parking lot and additional parking is available for free in the Monroe St. garage.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.