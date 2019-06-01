Chipotle offers BOGO for nurses on Tuesday, June 4

(WOIO) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special deal for nurses across the country.
On Tuesday, June 4, all nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.
The buy one, get one free deal is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and more.
“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” said Laurie Schalow, Chipotle Chief Corporate Reputation Officer. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”
The offer is not valid with online or mobile orders and there is a limit of one free entree item with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.