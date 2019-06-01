80-year-old woman visits zoo for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 80-year-old Betty Crawford of New Haven thought she was coming to Louisville for a doctor’s appointment. Instead, her family surprised her with her very first trip to the Louisville Zoo.
It's been a lifelong dream for Crawford- a mother of six who is battling lung cancer, and is under Hosparus care.
On Friday she got a special tour of the zoo- to check out the animals up close. Her zoo trip even included feeding the giraffes.
Betty said she liked the little monkeys the most.
