Pedestrian hit-and-run incident at Rock the South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA state troopers are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the Rock the South music festival this weekend.
The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when a driver struck a 30-year-old male from cullman. The driver then fled the scene and police are still working to identify the driver and the vehicle.
The victim is reported to be in stable condition at UAB hospital.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s office at 334-462-7302
