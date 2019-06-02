Less humidity Monday; Unsettled weather ahead

More clouds will gradually develop this afternoon with a weak cold front bringing scattered chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms, the air will be relatively dry so coverage will not be widespread.
Partly cloudy skies linger tonight with lows in the lower 60s by daybreak on Monday, things will be less muggy as winds will shift to the northwest. The work week will start of fantastic with highs in the middle 80s and low humidity.
The pattern will change by Tuesday and things will become more unsettled with rain and storms developing into the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will increase by Wednesday with Thursday and Friday bringing the best chances of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.
The late week system will have abundant moisture to work with and could bring us some significant rainfall totals, which are needed with everything being so dry as of late. Next weekend looks seasonal with more chances for rain and storms.
