Huntsville Animal Services offering $10 pet adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is offering a $10 adoption special, June 3-15, on adult pets at the Shelter. Anyone looking for a family pet is encouraged to visit the Animal Shelter instead of purchasing a pet through a breeder.
The dogs and cats at the shelter need a second chance of a happy home. Please visit and adopt and save a life! The adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming.
The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
