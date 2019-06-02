A few scattered showers today, more rain pours at the end of the week

Sunday begins quiet with patchy fog for a few cities. A few scattered showers are expected this afternoon and early evening, around peak heating hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out into the low 90s.
A weak cold front will trail behind the activity and pass through tonight. Dry air returns to the Valley for the beginning of the new work week. Rain chances are slim to none to jump start the work week, but mid-week through the weekend rain chances will elevate. By Saturday, we could receive 2-3″ of much-needed rain.
