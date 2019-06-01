20-year-old drowns at DeSoto Falls State Park, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - DeSoto Falls State Park officials confirm there was a death at the park Friday evening.
DeSoto Falls State Park superintendent Josh Hughes said a group of college-age people were swimming at the bottom of the falls. One of them went under the water and did not resurface.
Hughes said the victim drowned.
The person’s name has not been released. Hughes said the victim is a 20-year-old from Monroeville.
The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Hughes said alcohol was not a factor.
Authorities believe the victim got tired.
This was the second death at DeSoto Falls State Park this week. A man from Rome, Georgia died after jumping of a cliff into the water on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.