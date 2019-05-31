Woman beaten at Gardendale pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police say a woman was beaten by several people after she confronted them at a neighborhood pool.
It happened Wednesday evening, at a pool in the Lexington Park Subdivision.
Police say the woman approached the group because she did not think they were residents of the subdivision.
Investigators say the exchange became heated and that’s when several people, including some juveniles, began beating the woman.
A lot of the details are still being sorted out in the investigation. However, Gardendale’s police chief says at one point, while the woman was knocked out, one person even started stomping her on the head.
Warrants are being sought for those involved.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.