Officials: Arson suspected in Tuscumbia house fire

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are investigating a house fire in Tuscumbia from Friday night.
Tuscumbia Fire officials tell WAFF the fire broke out at a home on Baker Boulevard, just near Northwest-Shoals Community College. The call came in right before midnight.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but some circumstances are leading officials to suspect arson. The state fire marshal has taken over the investigation.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
WAFF is working to learn more details. Check back for updates.
