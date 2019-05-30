Tell City Police looking for missing Alabama woman

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Walmart parking lot in Tell City is where Hollie Anne Perry was last seen. Surveillance cameras captured her entering what police believe is a dark-colored Chrysler Sebring convertible at 2:00 Tuesday morning.
“You know, we don’t know what direction she went. We have no trail to really follow and it just makes it hard. It makes it a needle in a haystack kind of thing,” said Tell City Assistant Chief of Police Roger Smith
Perry is from Blountsville, Alabama but was in Tell City visiting her mother. Perry’s aunt, Audrey Smith, said the family is distraught and they just don’t know what to think.
“With the unknown there, we are scared to death because we don’t know who she is with or who picked her up,” said Audrey Smith.
Smith says Perry has two young boys who are currently staying with their grandmother. The family is calling for the public’s help to try and find her and make sure she is safe.
“You never think it is going to happen to you. You never think it is going to happen to your family and when it does. We never thought we would have to go through this.”
Tell City Police are now working with law enforcement in Alabama to try and pinpoint where she might be and who may have picked her up early Tuesday. Both her family and police are hoping for the best.
Police say Hollie Anne Perry is a 37-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 131 pounds.
If anyone has information, call the Tell City Police Department at 812-547-7068 or dial 911 to reach the local authorities.
Perry has been entered into a nationwide database as a missing person.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.