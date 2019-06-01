Sunshine, lower humidity, and warm weather today

Happy first day of June! Today is the beginning of the Meteorological Summer, which includes the months of June, July, and August.
Today will feature lower humidity and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and dew points will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, making for a nice Saturday to spend outdoors. The sky will be mostly clear. Overnight lows will sink into the mid 60s.
Sunday will include a few showers as a weak cold front passes through. The front will bring in more dry air just in time for the beginning of the new week. Winds switch from the northwest this weekend to more southerly mid-week next week and will bring back moist air from the south with a warm front Wednesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase mid-week through the weekend. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s next week.
