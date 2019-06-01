Sunshine, lower humidity, and warm weather today

Sunday will include a few showers as a weak cold front passes through. The front will bring in more dry air just in time for the beginning of the new week. Winds switch from the northwest this weekend to more southerly mid-week next week and will bring back moist air from the south with a warm front Wednesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase mid-week through the weekend. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s next week.