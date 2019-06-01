Sign-ups begin for Madison special needs baseball league

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -The Alternative Baseball organization is forming a league for local teens and adults with special needs.
The new league will serve adults and teens with autism and special needs living in Madison and Athens.
The Alternative Baseball Organization was started by Taylor Duncan, a young baseball player and coach on the autism spectrum.
The organization is looking for players 15 and up, volunteers, coaches, and managers.
No experience is required.
The program will teach you all the basics.
