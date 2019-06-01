Quiet evening with slight rain chances Sunday

After a gorgeous June afternoon we will remain clear and comfortable tonight, lows will fall into the low to mid 60s but won’t be too muggy.
Sunday will be a hotter afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and breezy northwest winds. More clouds will gradually develop into the afternoon with a weak cold front bringing scattered chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms, the air will be relatively dry so coverage will not be widespread. Partly cloudy skies linger Sunday night with lows in the lower 60s by daybreak on Monday.
The work week will start of fantastic with highs in the middle 60s and low humidity.
The pattern will change by Tuesday night and things will become more unsettled. Rain and storm chances will increase by Wednesday with Thursday and Friday bringing the best chances of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. The late week system will have abundant moisture to work with and could bring us some significant rainfall totals, which are needed with everything being so dry as of late.
Next weekend looks seasonal with more chances for rain and storms.
