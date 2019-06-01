Muscle Shoals police warn of man impersonating officer

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Following an incident on Wilson Dam Highway on Thursday, police in Muscle Shoals want you to be aware of a person they say is impersonating an officer.
Police say the man pulled a woman over on the highway and claimed she had a warrant. The woman told him she didn’t have a warrant, and the man left.
While that woman got away safely, officers still want you to be on the lookout.
This man is described as being middle-aged with dark hair. They also say he was wearing a uniform-style shirt bearing the name “Johnson” and was driving an unmarked, dark SUV with flashing blue lights.
Muscle Shoals want to remind you that if you’re ever stopped by an unmarked vehicle, you should call 911.
If you have any information on this incident that could help police, you’re asked to give them a call at 256-383-6746.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.