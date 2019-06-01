Man with warrants from Texas arrested in Leighton after traffic stop

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man with warrants out of Texas is in jail in Colbert County following a traffic stop.
Leighton police say they stopped the motorcycle on Highway 20. That’s when they say they found 34-year-old Darryl Hamilton with a plastic container filled with marijuana and cocaine, along with a firearm.
Hamilton is from Russellville.
It was after this discovery that police realized Hamilton had warrants out of Texas.
There is no word yet on what the warrants from Texas were for. Hamilton is now waiting to be extradited back to Texas.
