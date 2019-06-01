Madison reopens bidding for Wall Triana sidewalk; resident calls for quicker results

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A sidewalk is coming to Wall Triana between Gillespie and Browns Ferry roads, but not as quickly as one Madison resident might like.
Gary Jones said he’s frustrated with the city council’s decision this week to re-open the bidding process for the project.
“They promised us a sidewalk for 20 years. The pyramids were built in 20 years, and they had primitive tools,” he said.
Jones cited the presence of West Madison Elementary School on the road as a need to get the sidewalk done as soon as possib.e
He said he’s concerned for the safety of the children walking around the school.
“If you’re going to build a ballpark, and you’ve got children walking in danger of being killed on that sidewalk, then there’s something wrong with that thinking.”
Madison Mayor Paul Finley said safety of the road is a city priority.
“We don’t feel the two months of re-bidding this is going to cost safety. We’re deeply concerned about the safety there, we want to make sure everyone has the ability to get to and from where they want to on that road.”
The original bid on the project came in at $1.6 million, $600,000 over budget.
Finley said the road is a city priority, but there are also financial limitations.
“The key is doing it correctly, stretching money as far as it can go. There’s only so much to go around.”
He said the city is looking at making the project more efficient in order to reduce costs.
The project is expected to be awarded to the new lowest bidder on Aug. 12.
