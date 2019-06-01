Inside look: Morgan County deputies show the daily responsibilities of keeping the community safe

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News got an inside look into the day-to-day life of a Morgan County sheriff’s deputy.
From traffic stops, running calls, to serving warrants, these deputies put their life on the line for the community every day.
Capt. Perry Shands and Chief Deputy Chris Price took our crews on an exclusive ride-along on Friday.
Price and Shands, also known as “Legend” and “Cheetah” around the sheriff’s office, work together daily on and off the streets.
They started their day serving an arrest warrant in Hartselle. The suspect was not in the house, however, that didn’t stop them.
After several traffic stops in just a few hours, they were able to arrest two people with outstanding warrants. This is just part of the job though.
Price said the hard parts of this job really stand out.
“Sometimes being compassionate, I think. A lot of times we go to dead bodies, and you know, you deal with it so much you lose emotion. Do you got to show some sort of compassion to the families, you know, why you’re there,” said Price.
Since both Price and Shands are leadership for the office and hold big responsibilities, at the end of the day, they keep you safe but also make sure the deputies and themselves get home to their families.
