‘I realized she scammed me out of $385’: Woman says she was ripped off buying Rock the South tickets

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - As thousands are preparing to Rock the South, Allyson Parker is stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Elkmont woman says someone ‘scammed’ her out of several festival tickets and hundreds of dollars.
Parkers says through a Memorial Day Facebook post she was connected with the seller. “She told me she had three [tickets] and a parking pass," explains Parker, "and I could give her $375 for all of them which I thought was a good deal.”
Due to the wild weather across the midwest, the seller told Parker she wouldn’t make it to the concert and was selling her tickets.
Sympathetically, Parker decided to pay the seller through a feature on PayPal called ‘Friends and Family’ instead of ‘Goods and Services,’ which would have left the seller with a fee.
“She messaged me on Tuesday and said it was $10 for shipping, so I sent her 11 more dollars, and she sent me a picture of a tracking number," explained Parker. "So come Wednesday, I didn’t have them. I looked at the tracking number and it said it wasn’t tracking an item with that number.”
When Parker questioned the seller she blocked her.
Through another Facebook post, friends online alerted Parker they had also been scammed by the same user. The seller blocked them as well, according to Parker.
“It’s very sad," said Parker before sending a strong warning. “Do not send money through friends and family. Send it through goods and services that way you’re insured."
She plans to file a police report with her local sheriff’s department. Additionally, she has filed dispute reports with PayPal and her bank in an effort to recover her money.
