Former Lauderdale County waste manager facing theft charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Solid Waste Manager for Lauderdale County is facing a theft charge.
Robert Bevis was arrested on Friday, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The Lauderdale County District Attorney says the arrest was made in connection to $2,000 worth of scrap metal.
Bevis is accused of getting the scrap metal from a landfill, selling to a company, and pocketing the money instead of depositing the money into the county’s account.
After turning himself in on Friday, Bevis was later released on bond.
