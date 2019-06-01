DEPUTIES: Limestone County Inmate tries to use fake cash for jail goods

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Deputies say a Huntsville man tried to use fake cash while being booked into the Limestone County Jail.
According to our partners at the Athens News Courier, Travis Yerby was arrested on Thursday for violating probation. Deputies say Yerby handed 49 $100 bills to be placed on his commissary account to purchase items while he was in jail.
Corrections officers later found out the bills were fake. They discovered that five of the bills had the same serial number and did not have any security features found on legitimate U.S. money.
Yerby is in the Limestone County Jail now charged with five counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument along with his probation violation.
Yerby’s bond is set at $25,000
