YMCA hiring teens this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your teen is asking about a summer job, there’s still time to find one. The YMCA wants to help teenagers and young adults get work experience.
Multiple opportunities are available, including lifeguards and counselors.
No experience is necessary. YMCA employees will work to train those who are hired.
Along the way, teens will learn critical thinking and problem solving skills, as well as some financial responsibility.
“What we are just basically looking for are individuals who are willing to come out learn new things, develop some skills that will help them later on in life, and just have fun with our program participants,” said YMCA talent manager Cecelia Kratochvil.
If your only previous experience is volunteering with church or school organizations, you can still apply.
To apply, contact your local YMCA.
