‘We love the family’: Community mourns Harvest woman, granddaughter killed in car crash

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a somber mood in Harvest Thursday night as a community gathered to mourn the loss of loved ones.
6-year-old Alivia Bippen and her grandmother, Linda Bippen, died in a car crash on Balch Road Tuesday. Family and friends gathered at Alivia’s elementary school for a candlelight vigil.
They’re still mourning but say they’ve been overwhelmed by the support.
The love for Alivia is strong.
“We’re a close community and we love the family and we love Alivia,” said Creekside Elementary School Assistant Principal Nona Adams.
Adams spoke to the crowd of 100 about the little girl who was known for her affection.
“She loved to give the sweetest hugs every time we saw her in the hallway and always drew pictures and wrote how much she loved her family," Adams said.
Loved ones held candles in her remembrance and prayed for the family.
The clouds finally parted, and the rain gave way to a rainbow of love, a beautiful symbol to a child who touched so many.
The visitation for both Alivia and Linda Bippen will be this Sunday at Berryhill Funeral Home at noon. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.
