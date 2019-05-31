Warm weekend ahead to start June!

Skies will continue to clear this evening and temperatures will stay warm overnight only falling into the low 60s.
The weekend looks pretty good to kick off the month of June! Humidity will be lower the next few days with a light northerly breeze, highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible both weekend afternoons but should really only have a 15 to 30 minute delay in your outside activities.
Next week will start off near average in the middle 80s. Rain and storm chances begin to increase by next week with potentially wet weather heading into next weekend.
