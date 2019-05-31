Turtle trouble leads to low score: Your May 31st Kitchen Cops Report

In Madison County, inspectors went through 103 restaurants last week, and found plenty of issues. Mango’s Caribbean Cookhouse had the lowest score of the week with a 75. The Kitchen Cops found dirty can openers, expiration dates missing and several foods at the wrong temperature. Those issues were fixed, but the low score stands. The 88 Buffet scores a 77 due to missing sanitizer in the dishwasher and issues with the hot water. Las Trojas in Madison also had to have it’s hot water system fixed. There were also flies in the kitchen at Las Trojas, and it’s score ended up at 82. The Sonic at Moore’s Mill Road and Winchester Road also got an 82 because of cups being stored in a sink and an employee touching mozzarella sticks with their bare hands.