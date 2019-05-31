Turtle trouble leads to low score: Your May 31st Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve seen a lot of wild things pop up in Kitchen Cops inspection reports over the past year or so. There’ve been dogs, mice, dripping ceilings and even random toddlers making appearances in kitchens recently. Now, inspectors in Lauderdale County say they’ve written up a restaurant because of turtles in the building.
It happened at Whitt’s on Highway 72 in Rogersville. We asked the inspector for more information. He told us there weren’t any pictures of the turtles to share, and they appeared to be kept as pets. Still, because turtles can be notorious salmonella spreaders, they’re not welcomed by health inspectors. Whitt’s gets an 82 and was also written up for having foods at the wrong temperature.
The rest of the inspection reports from Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties were actually pretty good, with Trowbridge’s in Florence earning a 97, The Frosty Inn in Russellville getting a 98 and the Carriage food truck also picking up a 98.
Morgan County also saw mostly positive ratings this week. Lawlers on the Beltline in Decatur, Rio Grande near Beltline and Old Moulton Road and the Brix and Embers food truck were all top performers.
However, Limestone County’s scores were not as good. The Greenbrier Restaurant on Old Highway 20 gets and 82 due to dirty drink nozzles. Donna’s Barn was a previous low performer last September. It’s score improved, but it’s still a little low at 76 due to a dirty ice machine and food temperature problems. The Sakura Steakhouse on County Line Road and Fiesta Mexicana on Jefferson Street in Athens share the lowest score of the week at 71. Sakura was written up for a dirty ice machine and dirty soda nozzles along with no sanitizer in the dishwasher. Fiesta Mexicana was also cited for low sanitizer in the dishwasher and foods missing date and time stamps and multiple foods at the wrong temperature.
Check out the Madison County scores below this video!
In Madison County, inspectors went through 103 restaurants last week, and found plenty of issues. Mango’s Caribbean Cookhouse had the lowest score of the week with a 75. The Kitchen Cops found dirty can openers, expiration dates missing and several foods at the wrong temperature. Those issues were fixed, but the low score stands. The 88 Buffet scores a 77 due to missing sanitizer in the dishwasher and issues with the hot water. Las Trojas in Madison also had to have it’s hot water system fixed. There were also flies in the kitchen at Las Trojas, and it’s score ended up at 82. The Sonic at Moore’s Mill Road and Winchester Road also got an 82 because of cups being stored in a sink and an employee touching mozzarella sticks with their bare hands.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.