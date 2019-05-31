Troopers: Driver fatigue played role in semi’s collision with robotics building

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning more about the crash that happened at the Alabama Robotics Tech Park last week.
Our partners at the Decatur Daily tell us troopers listed the cause of this accident as driver fatigue, but the driver of the truck blamed it on a steering malfunction.
The driver was not injured. The truck, which was totaled, is owned by a company out of Tennessee.
That company is still investigating the incident.
Some robotics classes with Calhoun had to be moved while the building remains closed because of the damage.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.