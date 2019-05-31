Parking study proposed for downtown Decatur ahead of museum opening

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Decatur continues to grow with the opening of the new Cook Museum of Natural Sciences schedules for June 7. As workers add the finishing touches, city leaders are making sure there is more than enough space for the increased traffic expected in the area.
A study by America’s Research Group estimates 214,000 visitors a year, excluding school groups. The museum calculates around 200 a day or more than 50,000 a month.
“We want to look at that how we address on street, off street parking or are there areas that we need to look at some sort of fee to park where there is a deck or otherwise," explained the Decatur Director of Economic & Community Development Wally Terry.
A May Council work session, Terry proposed to hire Tim Haahs & Associates, of Alpharetta, Georgia, to study to figure out the best ways to handle the increased traffic. The examination cost would not exceed $25,000.
Additional parking lots, metered parking or parking decks are all options on the table. “We currently do not charge for any parking. Once you get into the need for a deck then obviously you charge for a deck," said Terry.
Dede Quarry owns a boutique a few blocks away from the new museum in downtown. During peak hours and on holidays Quarry says you have to loop the street a couple of times for parking.
“If the museum is to bring the amount of traffic that they think, I feel like we’re going to have a big increase in traffic with people wanting to come downtown afterwards and we have to have a place for them to park," said Quarry.
Terry emphasized that the study will show it’s time to break old habits. “Tradition of wanting to park right outside of the store you’re going in as the city grows and downtown grows in population, it’s impossible to do that," said Terry. Part of the study will evaluate not only how many spaces are needed but also how far parking can be from a business.
“We think we can get visitors from Birmingham, Huntsville, Florence up to Nashville or Southern Tennessee," said Mike Taylor, the Marketing & PR representative for the museum.
The museum is also paying attention to parking demands. Cook’s Properties purchased several lots to add museum parking. The former Red Cross building on Holly Street as well as the former Morgan County Health Department on Cherry Street were purchased by the Cook’s for parking.
Even through the efforts for future parking, Taylor says they are more than equipped to handle the influx of visitors this summer.
The museum’s grand opening is Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m.
