Mother pleads guilty in Autauga County child abuse case

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy found naked and chained inside an Autauga County home has pleaded guilty.
According to court documents, Danielle Martin pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated child abuse charges. She will be sentenced in August.
The grandmother of the victim, Vickie Higginbotham, and stepfather, Joshua Martin, were indicted by an Autauga County grand jury in April.
Court documents indicate Joseph Martin bonded out of the Autauga County Jail. He is being required to wear an ankle monitor. A trial has been set for Higginbotham for July 8.
The charges are related to a case that came to light in September after an anonymous call of possible child abuse. When deputies responded to the home of the defendants, they found the victim naked and chained to a door, according to investigators.
The victim, a boy, and his half siblings, ages 3 and 12, were removed from the home.
Investigators previously said they believed punishment was the reason the child was chained.
