More details surface in Huntsville officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Army vet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officials say the woman killed in an encounter with officers at her apartment complex told them to shoot her multiple times before drawing her weapon, forcing them to fire.
Crystal Ragland, 32, died in the incident at the Stadium Apartments off Ivy Avenue near Milton Frank Stadium Thursday morning.
HPD responded to a call from the staff at the apartments around 8:30 a.m.
When officers got on the scene, they spoke to the manager, who told them that the office had received several calls from scared residents about Ragland waving and pointing a gun at neighbors.
“When officers arrived, there was in fact, an armed female with a gun....There was a brief confrontation and shots were fired,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
Two officers responded and both of them fired their weapons.
An incident report indicates Ragland was armed with a handgun. She was taken to the hospital and later passed away.
On Friday, Lt. Johnson released more details on the matter, stating that the actual firing of the officers' weapons took less than three seconds.
"The firing did not occur until Ragland drew her gun on officers, and that came after a lengthy period of time of them asking her to drop her gun. She denied every having a gun, even though the officers could see it," Lt. Johnson said. "During the verbal exchange, she told the officers to shoot her. She made that statement more than once before drawing the weapon."
A full autopsy has been ordered, including toxicology.
HPD has not yet released details on the number of shots fired, how many times Crystal Ragland was shot, what type of gun she had, or if it was/wasn't registered to her. No information has been released on her history.
Ragland's family writes on a GoFund Me page that she suffered from mental illness, stemming from her military service.
They say she was an Army Veteran diagnosed with PTSD and schizophrenia.
“Her illness was brought on while she was deployed overseas. Her family has fought constantly for their loved one to receive the appropriate care,” relatives posted.
Police have not yet confirmed whether Ragland’s mental state was a factor in the deadly incident. Army public affairs representatives confirmed Ragland served.
Huntsville Police Department officials discussed on Friday how officers train to handle a crisis situation on the job.
Lt. Jon Ware was one of the Huntsville Police Department's first mental health officers. Now he's the coordinator for the Crisis Intervention Team, or CIT.
"I've been a police officer for a long time. Over the years, we've seen the calls for mental health just go up and up and until recently, you just had to handle them in the best you knew how," he explained.
With the CIT training officers have been getting, they are better equipped to assist people in a true crisis.
"From people having trouble with their children, from people having trouble with their elderly parents, trying to find resources for people with autism, anything that somebody is having a struggle with that's mental health related or substance abuse related, we can help them find the resources and point them in the right direction," Lt. Ware said.
In February, officers participated in CIT training. HPD was one of only four law enforcement agencies in the country that received a grant to hold the course.
The department has 40 officers officers certified in crisis intervention working different shifts. They plan on increasing that number in the future.
All officers in the department are trained on how to de-escalate a situation and how to identify someone with mental illness.
Lt. Ware has seen firsthand how CIT training helps officers on the street be more prepared to help people when they need it the most.
“If you have the opportunity and you have the resources that we do now, it absolutely works,” he added.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.