Less humid today still warm with sunshine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We are seeing some spotty fog out there this morning and that could impact the morning commute for some folks.
Once the fog lifts this morning, we are expecting to see a mix of sun and clouds. Today will be a slightly cooler day as temperatures will be closer to average into the mid-80s.
The cool front that brought some spots thunderstorms and rainfall yesterday has turned wind to the northwest and that will lead to a less humid day today.
Today will be the nicest and coolest day we have had in more than two weeks!The low humidity will continue into the overnight tonight and that will lead to a cooler start for Saturday.
Temperatures starting into the low 60s on Saturday, which would be cooler than normal for the first time since May 15!
Hotter temperatures begin to creep back in on Saturday with more sunshine, and then some more clouds are on the way for Sunday with some isolated showers possible.
