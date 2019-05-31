Jamie Kennedy sits down with Kim Essex ahead of Stand Up Live debut

Jamie is bringing his live show to Stand Up Live in Huntsville this weekend, with shows on Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday, he flew in from Philly and came to the WAFF 48 studios to chat with Kim Essex. Check out the video linked to this story for the full, unedited interview. You can hear what Jamie had to say about his first time in Alabama, a role in a new Brad Pitt movie and his advice for kids looking to make it in Hollywood.