'I never expected to be a champion’: Huntsville’s Erin Howard ‘over the moon’ for national spelling victory

WASHINGTON, D.C> (WAFF) - After making history in the Scripps National Spelling Bee by becoming one of the eight co-champions, Huntsville’s Erin Howard is now one busy bee.
Erin and the seven other champions beat the dictionary together, and now they’re celebrating together. It’s the first time in the history of the spelling bee that eight co-champions were crowned.
“I really cannot describe how I am feeling right now because I never expected to be a champion. I am over the moon right now,” Erin told Gray Television after her victory.
Her win earned shoutouts from top state officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, Sen. Doug Jones, and Rep. Mo Brooks.
Erin has made it to the national spelling bee four years in a row. The last two years, she landed in the top 10.
“I just wanted to spell two words correctly in the prime time finals and I did so much more than that," she said.
The excitement was shared by educators who taught Erin.
“It’s kind of surreal to watch the national spelling bee and be like, ‘That’s my student! That’s our kid!’" said Heather Bardwell, principal at Mountain Gap P-8.
She hopes Erin's win inspires her students.
“Erin really worked at this. She studied a lot. I think it helps to let our students know that with hard work and dedication and time commitment, you really can do anything," said Bardwell.
As for Erin, she's is just very thankful for everyone around her.
“Thank you a million times over because you are the people who have gotten me here and allowed me to experience this moment so I am forever indebted to you," she said.
The group was on NBC’s “Today” show Friday, and that’s just the start of many interviews in the days to come.
There is also an awards banquet and after-party for all the winners Friday night.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.