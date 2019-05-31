Development booming on doorstep of Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every day, thousands of people come and go from work at Redstone Arsenal and many use the main gate, Gate 9.
You may have noticed a lot of construction happening on both sides of the fence.
Everywhere you look around the Redstone Arsenal Visitors Center on Rideout Road, there's something new- a hotel, restaurants and office space.
It’s all part of Redstone Gateway, a mixed-use development.
Ultimately, the park will contain 4.6 million square feet of space supported by retail and restaurant amenities, and two full-service hotels.
Currently, the park consists of five buildings totaling 495,000 square feet that are 100% occupied, and three buildings under construction that will add another 155,000 square feet.
The park's existing amenities include a 120-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel and The Shops at Redstone Gateway—19,200 square feet of retail space, including three restaurants and conference center.
"A couple of months ago, we had a groundbreaking and announced that Georgia Tech is going to be coming here. Abaco Systems is going finish out and take the rest of that building. We have a million square feet in the pipeline. It's unprecedented growth happening right here at Gate 9 and we're excited," said James Lomax, Director of Redstone Gateway.
This week, Yulista broke ground on their new headquarters at Redstone Gateway. Yulista is an aerospace defense contractor formed in Alaska and headquartered in Huntsville. Their four-building campus will be one of the largest at Redstone Gateway, consisting of a multi-story office building and three supporting facilities, totaling at least 300,000 square feet. Yulista plans to occupy their new campus before the end of 2020.
“We’re coming from 18 facilities down to three and that means all the people, the equipment, everything is in a centralized campus which just breeds a lot of efficiencies and camaraderie and a campus atmosphere,” stated Josh Herren, President and CEO of Yulista.
Overall, Redstone Gateway development includes the commercial component around the Visitors Center and a secure piece behind Gate 9- a portion on the installation. Work has already started behind the gate and more information will be released as things continue to take shape.
"We've got 110 acres on the other side of the gate that is there for development that we have development rights to. So we currently have 280,000 square feet that's under development behind the gate that we expect to lease. We expect to just continue to build buildings back there," Lomax explained.
He says there's a demand behind Gate 9, just as much as there is in front of the gate.
“With the way the federal government is going and the way Huntsville and this whole region is growing and the economic engine with Redstone Arsenal, we feel good about Redstone Gateway. It’s a booming place to be and we’re just happy to get a slice of that success,” Lomax added.
