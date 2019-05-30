Woman in serious condition after being shot by Huntsville Police Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot by a Huntsville Police Officer Thursday morning.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex on Westheimer Drive after calls alleging a woman was outside waving a gun and pointing it at her neighbors.
When officers arrived they found a woman armed with a gun according to Lt. Johnson.
He says the officers got into a “confrontation” with the woman but wouldn’t provide exact details on it.
Johnson says shots were fired during the “confrontation” by Huntsville Police Officers. He says the woman was shot but wasn’t sure how many times. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Lt. Johnson couldn’t say if the officers involved would be placed on-leave but did say that was customary in this type of situation.
Huntsville are still on scene at the complex investigating.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.