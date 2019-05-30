‘Weird’ weather leaves Hartselle farm dealing with range of challenges

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A rainy spring and a scorching May have kept one local farm on its toes.
Reeves Peach Farm in Hartselle sells a wide variety of fruits, but its strawberries and watermelons have been directly affected by the weather.
Farm co-manager David Reeves said the rain forced his farm to combat fungi in the strawberry crop, but the hot May helped clear it up.
But the heat had negative consequences for young watermelon plants.
“They’re really I guess vulnerable to drying out and dying, we had a lot of losses while planting them, but we still got still got a pretty good bit in the ground,” he said.
WAFF 48 chief meteorologist Brad Travis said there’s been nine straight days of 90-degree heat.
He said April saw six and a half inches of rain, putting the Huntsville area more than 10 inches above normal this year
“But all that rain in that period of time doesn’t do us any good right now, because it’s gone. It’s gone. Even the ground water is starting to fade away in some areas,” Travis said.
Reeves said he’s watering his fields on a daily basis, and his water bill will likely be in excess of $1,000 for the month of May.
