Protecting Your Family: Is your child ready to be left home alone?

Clasgens says one way to gauge their maturity and decision making process is to play the “What if?" game with them. “'What if I’m at work and somebody comes to the door? What would you do? What if the phone rings and they ask ‘Can I speak to your mom or dad?’” Clasgens says it’s important to let your child work out their answers to these questions by themselves, rather than having you instruct them. Once they answer, correct them if needed, then ask the questions again later to see if they’ve learned the correct ways to handle those situations. Clasgens says the child will remember it better if they work out the answers on their own with your help, rather than if you just dictate “do’s and don’ts."